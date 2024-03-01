Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Real Salt Lake host Los Angeles FC at the America First Field Stadium on Saturday in the MLS, looking for their first win of the season.

The Claret and Cobalt lost 2-0 to Inter Miami in their opening match, before a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City on matchday two.

With just one point in the bag, Salt Lake are down in ninth position in the Western Conference standings, and could drop down further if they fail to win again.

Meanwhile, LAFC managed to avoid setbacks in their first game of the season. They overcame Seattle Sounders 2-1 at home last weekend, with Timothy Tillman and Mateusz Bogusz netting one goal each. Pedro de la Vega pulled one back for the visitors soon after LAFC went 2-0 up, but couldn't find the elusive equalizer.

Having bagged all three points, LAFC are up in fourth position, behind Portland Timbers, FC Dallas and Minnesota United, the only other sides to win on the opening day.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 previous clashes between the sides, with LAFC winning 13 times over Real Salt Lake and losing just thrice.

This fixture has never produced a draw.

After losing eight games in a row, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC in their last encounter, sealing a 1-0 victory in October 2023; for just the second time in the fixture's history, Los Angeles had failed to score against the Claret and Cobalt.

Real Salt Lake's last home win over LAFC came in September 2020, a 3-0 victory in the MLS.

LAFC are unbeaten in their last four MLS games, whereas Salt Lake have won just once from their last five.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Real Salt Lake managed to end their losing run against Los Angeles FC in their last encounter against all the odds. The Claret and Cobalt will look back upon that result for inspiration.

However, their 2024 campaign has begun on a poor note, and LAFC should be able to reassert their dominance in the fixture with a win.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes