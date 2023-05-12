Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Salt Lake take on Los Angeles FC at the America First Field on Saturday.

The Claret and Cobalt head into the weekend unbeaten in their five outings across all competitions and will look to extend this impressive run.

Real Salt Lake booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup on Thursday as they picked up a pulsating 4-3 win over Portland Timbers at Providence Park.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men now return to action in the MLS, where they are unbeaten in their last three outings, picking up two draws and one win since a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas on April 16.

With 11 points from 10 games, Real Salt Lake are currently 11th in the Western Conference table, but could move level with sixth-placed Austin FC with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC needed penalties to see off Monterey Bay FC in their midweek cup clash following a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.

Prior to that, Steven Cherundolo’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes on May 7 which saw their 10-match unbeaten run come to an end.

With 18 points from nine matches, Los Angeles FC are currently third in the Western Conference table, two points off first-placed Seattle Sounders, albeit with two games in hand.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides.

Real Salt Lake have picked up three wins in that time, including a 2-0 victory in January’s pre-season friendly.

Los Angeles FC have won their last six MLS games against the Claret and Cobalt, dating back to a 3-0 loss in September 2020.

Real Salt Lake are undefeated in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since mid-April.

Cherundolo’s side are winless in four of their five away games in the MLS this season, losing once and claiming three draws.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

While Real Salt Lake have the home advantage in their favour, Los Angeles FC boast the firepower needed to get this one over the line.

Cherundolo’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we predict they will come out on top once again

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: First to score - Los Angeles FC (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Real Salt Lake)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes