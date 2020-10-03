Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS returns to the fold this Sunday with an intriguing mid-table fixture as Real Salt Lake host Los Angeles FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. Both teams endured disappointing results during the week and will want to prove a point in this game.

Real Salt Lake have been in good form in recent weeks but were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Minnesota during the week. The home side is currently in eighth place in the Western Conference standings and can move up the table with a victory in this game.

Los Angeles FC are level on points with Real Salt Lake in the MLS table and suffered a shock defeat against the San Jose Earthquakes earlier this week. The away side does have its fair share of problems and will need to resolve them going into this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have been a dominant force in this fixture and have won five games out of a total of seven official fixtures played between the two sides. Real Salt Lake have managed only two victories against Los Angeles FC and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The two sides locked horns in the MLS less than a month ago and Real Salt Lake ran riot with an emphatic 3-0 victory. Los Angeles FC have a shaky defence and will need to improve going into this game.

Real Salt Lake form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-L-W

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: L-W-L-W-L

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Tate Schmitt is currently injured

Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake will have to do without star winger Tate Schmitt in this game. The home side seems to have solved its defensive issues and is likely to field its tried and tested line-up in this game.

Injured: Tate Schmitt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Carlos Vela is currently injured

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without the talismanic Carlos Vela for this fixture and will miss the forward's presence in the final third. Tristan Blackmon has recovered from his injury and might make an appearance in this game.

Injured: Carlos Vela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Putna; Donny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Pablo Ruiz, Everton Luiz; Corey Baird, Albert Rusnak, Justin Meram; Damir Kreilach

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Brian Rodriguez, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Diego Rossi

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Both Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC have been largely inconsistent over the course of the season and will have to dig deep to clinch a victory in this game. Los Angeles FC have a potent attacking combination but will want to keep a clean sheet in this game.

Real Salt Lake have been excellent in patches this season and will hope to present their best selves this weekend. The home side is perfectly capable of pulling off a victory but might not find it easy against Los Angeles FC.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Los Angeles FC

