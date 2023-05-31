Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Salt Lake lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the America First Field on Wednesday.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts held Minnesota United to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this year. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won 23 out of the 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's 19 victories.

Real Salt Lake have lost only two of their last 15 matches at home against Los Angeles Galaxy in all competitions and have won their last two such games.

Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up nine points in their 14 league games so far - their lowest tally at this stage of the season.

Jefferson Savarino has bagged 11 goals and nine assists since his return to Real Salt Lake last year - more than any other player in the team during this period.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have struggled to meet expectations this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. With Javier Hernandez suspended, the likes of Riqui Puig and Marco Delgado will need to step up in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake also have issues to address at the moment and have been uncharacteristically poor at home. The hosts are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jefferson Savarino to score - Yes

