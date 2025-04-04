Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the America First Field on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Tigres UANL in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good recent record against Real Salt Lake and have won 25 out of the 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's 19 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last five matches against Real Salt Lake in the regular season of MLS, with both their victories during this period coming away from home.

Real Salt Lake have lost each of their last two matches at home in MLS - they had lost only two of the 16 such games preceding this run.

Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up only two points from their six matches in MLS so far this season.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have struggled to make an impact so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Christian Ramirez and Gabriel Pec have shown flashes of brillance so far and will need to bring their skills to the fore this weekend.

Real Salt Lake have flattered to deceive this season and have a poor recent record in this fixture. Los Angeles Galaxy have history on their side going into this game and hold a slight upper hand.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

