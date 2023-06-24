Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Real Salt Lake take on Minnesota United in an intriguing encounter at the America First Field on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The hosts eased past St. Louis City by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won five out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's three victories.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last five matches at home against Minnesota United and won their previous such game by a 3-0 margin in August last year.

Real Salt Lake have won two consecutive matches in the MLS for the first time since a run of three victories on the trot in May last year.

After winning their first three matches away from home in the MLS this season, Minnesota United have lost six of their last seven such games in the competition.

Damir Kreilach scored two of Real Salt Lake's three goals last week - the sixth time he has scored more than one goal in a single game in the MLS.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been impressive so far this season but do have a few issues to resolve this week. Damir Kreilach has stepped up for his side this season and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Minnesota United have struggled away from home this season and face a formidable test in the coming weeks. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3-1 Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Damir Kreilach to score - Yes

