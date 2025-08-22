Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Real Salt Lake will welcome Minnesota United to America First Field in their MLS Western Conference match on Saturday. The hosts have dropped to 10th place in the standings, winning nine of their 26 league games. Minnesota are second in the Western Conference standings and trail San Diego by five points.

Salt Lake have won just one of their last four league games. They suffered a second consecutive defeat last week, as they fell to a narrow 1-0 away loss to Charlotte. They failed to score for the second time in four league games.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games last week as Joaquín Pereyra's second-half strike helped them eke out a narrow 1-0 home triumph over the Seattle Sounders.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 20 times in all competitions. The visitors lead in the head-to-head record and have eight wins to their name. Salt Lake have three wins and nine games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture in March and Minnesota recorded a 2-0 home win, extending their unbeaten streak in this fixture to seven games.

Salt Lake have played the fewest draws (4) in the MLS Western Conference thus far.

The visitors have the third-best goalscoring record in the Western Conference, scoring 44 goals, 14 more than Salt Lake.

Salt Lake have an unbeaten home record in the MLS regular season meetings against Minnesota.

Notably, six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have ended in draws in regulation time. Minnesota won the two Western Conference MLS Cup Playoffs games on penalties last season.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Prediction

Claret and Cobalt have lost their two MLS games in August, conceding three goals while scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they will play their first home game in the MLS this month on Saturday.

The Loons have lost just one of their last four league games, and they have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period. They are unbeaten on their travels in the MLS since May.

Considering the recent history between the two teams, they will likely settle for another draw.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

