Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Real Salt Lake are set to face Minnesota United in their next MLS fixture tomorrow at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Real Salt Lake beat Colorado Rapids 2-0 in their last MLS encounter. It was a comfortable win for Freddy Juarez's side, with goals from Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach sealing the deal for their club.

Minnesota United too come on the back of an exciting win over Sporting Kansas City. Minnesota trailed Sporting Kansas City for much of the game, courtesy of a first-half goal from Khiry Shelton. However, goalkeeper Tim Melia's sending off changed the game, with an own goal from Shelton and a late goal from Kevin Molino resulting in a win for Minnesota United.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head games between the two sides, Minnesota United have been the better side as far as results have been concerned. They have won four games, lost once and drawn twice.

In their most recent encounter, Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-1. Two goals from Darwin Quintero and a goal from Ethan Finley meant that Albert Rusnak's goal for Real Salt Lake was in vain.

Real Salt Lake form guide in the MLS: D-D-W

Minnesota United form guide in the MLS: W-W-W

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Team News

Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha has decided not to travel with the team due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other than that, manager Freddy Juarez has a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Nedum Onuoha

Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath has a few injury concerns in his squad. Defender Ike Opara is focussing on his recovery, and won't be available. Osvaldo Alonso and Luis Amarilla missed the game against Sporting Kansas City, and are doubts for this game. Brent Kallman is suspended.

Injured: Ike Opara

Doubtful: Osvaldo Alonso, Luis Amarilla

Suspended: Brent Kallman

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zac MacMath, Aaron Herrera, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Kyle Beckerman, Everton Luiz, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Giuseppe Rossi, Corey Baird

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tyler Miller, Romain Metanire, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Chase Gasper, Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson, Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay, Mason Toye, Robin Lod

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Prediction

Both teams are on three points and sit on top of Group C. Real Salt Lake will be expecting a lot from former Manchester United and Fiorentina striker Giuseppe Rossi. The Italy international is a talented individual, and looks set to lead the line for his club.

Minnesota United's Slovakian midfielder Jan Gregus had a good game against Sporting Kansas City. He will be one to keep an eye on. Kevin Molino scored in their last game, and looks set to play in the no.10 position.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0:1 Minnesota United

