Real Salt Lake vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023 

Real Salt Lake host Monterrey at the America First Field on Wednesday (July 26) in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of results in the Major League Soccer. They have carried that momentum into the Leagues Cup, where they beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 in their opener on Sunday.

Jefferson Savarino and Cristian Arango scored a quickfire double early in the second half to give Pablo Mastroeni's men the lead before Rubio Rubin came off the bench to seal the win. RSL are atop their group with three points and will guarantee a spot in the knockouts with a win.

Monterrey, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to the new Liga MX Apertura campaign. They beat ten-man Mazatlan 3-0 in their last game, with Joao Rojas netting a brace before German Berterame sealed the points late on.

Real Salt Lake vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first meetng since 2011 when they faced off in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, which Los Rayados won 3-2 on aggregate.

Salt Lake's last meeting against Mexican opposition came in September last year when they lost 2-1 to Atlas in a friendly.

Monterrey's last meeting against American opposition came in July 2021, beating Rio Grande Valley 5-1 in a friendly.

Only four of Salt Lake's ten league wins this season have come at home.

Monterrey have the joint-best defensive record in the Mexican top flight this season, conceding just once.

Real Salt Lake vs Monterrey Prediction

RSL are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions. They have won their last three home games.

Monterrey, meanwhile, have also won their last two games and are unbeaten in their last four. They have, however, won just one of their last four competitive away games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Salt Lake 2-1 Monterrey

Real Salt Lake vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: RSL

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Salt Lake's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Salt Lake's last eight games.)