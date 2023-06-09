Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS features another round of fixtures this weekend as Real Salt Lake host New York City FC in an important encounter at the America First Field on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side held New England Revolution to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts edged Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a good recent record against New York City FC and have won four out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's two victories.

Real Salt Lake have won all their three matches at home against New York City FC, with their previous such meeting taking place in 2019 and ending in a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

Real Salt Lake won their fourth game of the season last week and have not won consecutive matches in the competition since May 2022.

New York City FC have collected only two points in their last seven matches in the MLS - their worst run in the competition since their first season in 2015.

Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC Prediction

Real Salt Lake have stepped up to the plate over the past week but need a consistent run of results in the coming weeks. The hosts have promising players in their ranks and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

New York City FC are in the midst of a slump and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 New York City FC

Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jefferson Savarino to score - Yes

