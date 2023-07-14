Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on Real Salt Lake in a crucial encounter at the America First Field on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Red Bulls suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a good recent record against New York Red Bulls and have won nine out of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' seven victories.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their 12 matches at home against New York Red Bulls in the regular season of the MLS but did suffer a defeat in the play-offs against the Red Bulls in 2008.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the MLS and have lost only two of their last 16 league games since April this year.

New York Red Bulls lost their eighth match of the season against FC Cincinnati in the MLS this season and are yet to lose consecutive games in the competition this season.

Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Real Salt Lake have stepped up to the plate so far this season and have a good squad at their disposal. Danny Musovski found the back of the net against Sporting Kansas City and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

New York Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Danny Musovski to score - Yes