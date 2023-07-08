Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important encounter at the America First Field on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side thrashed Toronto FC by a comfortable 4-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts edged Toronto FC in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a good recent record against Real Salt Lake and have won two out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's one victory.

Real Salt Lake have won only one game against Orlando City in the MLS, securing a narrow 2-1 victory against the away side in April 2019.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions and had played out 26 league games without a clean sheet before their 1-0 victory against Toronto FC last week.

Orlando City have won their last two matches by 4-0 and 3-1 margins in the MLS - the first time they have scored three goals in consecutive games in the competition since 2021.

Anderson Julio scored the winner in stoppage time last week in the MLS - the fifth time he has achieved the feat since he joined the club in 2021.

Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City Prediction

Real Salt Lake have consistently punched above their weight this season and will be intent on making their mark this weekend. Anderson Julio can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Orlando City have flattered to deceive so far but have been impressive at home over the past month. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Orlando City

Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Anderson Julio to score - Yes

