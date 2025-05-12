Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Real Salt Lake will host the Portland Timbers at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways and finally get their season going after several inconsistent results.
Salt Lake went down to 10 men for the third time in their last four games during their meeting with Dallas last weekend but managed to come away with a 1-1 draw. The hosts, who are sat in 22nd place in the league, have only won one of their last five games and will need to turn things around soon if they are to replicate last season's success.
Portland Timbers are in much better form having only lost one of their last 10 games leading up to Wednesday's outing and are sitting in third place in the Western Conference. The visitors held on to a narrow 1-0 lead from the 10th minute to get all three points against Sporting Kansas City last weekend and will hope to continue their fine form when they make the trip to Sandy on Wednesday.
Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 41 previous occasions going into this midweek. Salt Lake have won 15 of those meetings, 11 have ended in draws, while Dallas have won the remaining 15.
- The hosts have managed just two wins across the last 10 meetings between the sides, dating back to the 2020-21 season.
- The visitors have a fantastic goal-scoring record in recent editions of this fixture, having scored 23 goals in just the last 10 games.
- Portland have scored 22 goals in the league this season. Only four teams in the entire MLS division have scored more after 12 games this season.
Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Prediction
The Claret and Cobalt are slight favourites heading into the midweek clash despite their much worse form, but will likely receive a boost from their home advantage.
The Timbers will need to improve on their poor defensive record to avoid defeat here. They have, however, been bright on the road all season, winning three of their last four, and should come out on top here as well.
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Portland Timbers to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five matches)