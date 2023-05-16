Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2023

Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers go head to head at America First Field in the MLS on Wednesday.

The Timbers suffered a narrow 4-3 loss when the sides met in the US Open Cup on May 11 and will be looking to exact revenge on the hosts.

Real Salt Lake failed to snap their run of nine consecutive MLS losses against Los Angeles FC as they were beaten 3-0 by the Black and Gold last Saturday.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men were previously on a five-match unbeaten run, claiming two draws and two wins, including a 4-3 victory over Wednesday’s visitors in last week's US Open Cup last-32 clash.

Real Salt Lake are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings, having picked up 11 points from their opening 11 matches.

Elsewhere, Portland Timbers bounced back from last week’s cup exit in style as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps last Saturday.

Giovanni Savarese’s side are unbeaten in their last three league outings, picking up seven points from a possible nine since April’s 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Portland Timbers have picked up four wins and three draws from their 12 matches so far to collect 15 points and sit sixth in the Western Conference table.

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 37 meetings between the teams, Real Salt Lake hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Portland Timbers have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

The Timbers are unbeaten in five of their last six MLS games against Real Salt Lake, claiming four wins and one draw since

The Clarets and Cobalt have failed to win their last three MLS matches, claiming two draws and losing once since April’s 3-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Savarese’s side are winless in all but one of their last eight away games in the league, losing five and claiming two draws since last September.

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Looking at past results between Real Salt Lake and Portland, we anticipate a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. While both sides head into the game in similar form and are evenly matched on paper, we predict that Mastroeni’s men will make use of their home advantage to edge out the Timbers.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three of more goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last six clashes since November 2021)

