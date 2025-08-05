Real Salt Lake vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Real Salt Lake will meet Queretaro at America First Field in their final group-phase match of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday. The Liga MX side have been eliminated from the competition while Salt Lake can still finish in the top four in the MLS standings and qualify for the knockout stage.

Claret and Cobalt have seen their two games in the competition thus far head into the penalty shootout. After a 3-1 win over Club America in their campaign opener, they fell to a 4-1 loss on penalties to Atletico San Luis last week. Interestingly, the two games had ended 2-2 in regulation time.

Los Albiazules lost 4-1 to Minnesota United in their campaign opener, and their poor form continued last week, as they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers.

Real Salt Lake vs Queretaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Salt Lake have met Mexican teams 13 times in all competitions. They have suffered seven defeats while recording four wins.

Los Albiazules have won just two of their nine meetings against American teams.

Claret and Cobalt have scored two goals apiece in their last three games in all competitions.

The Liga MX side have lost their last five competitive games. They have failed to score in three games while conceding 11 goals.

Los Gallos Blancos have failed to score in three of their last four games in the Leagues Cup.

Salt Lake have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins.

Claret and Cobalt have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four games in the Leagues Cup.

Real Salt Lake vs Queretaro Prediction

Salt Lake have seen their two games in the competition thus far end with a scoreline of 2-2. Three of their four wins against Liga MX teams have been registered in the Leagues Cup.

Los Albiazules have lost their last five games and will look to bounce back here. Their only win against an MLS team was registered in 2023.

Claret and Cobalt have the home advantage here, and considering their recent goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Queretaro

Real Salt Lake vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

