Real Salt Lake vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2025

Real Salt Lake will play host to San Diego at America First Field in Major League Soccer action on Saturday. The sides are eying a second win in the new campaign.

Real Salt Lake vs San Diego Preview

Real Salt Lake returned to winning ways for the first time in five outings when they defeated Seattle Sounders 2-0 at home. It was their second match of the new season following a 4-0 crushing at the hands of SJ Earthquakes in their opener. After that game, the hosts suffered another setback against Herediano 2-1 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Claret and Cobalt are looking to lay a good foundation for their 2025 campaign, as was the case last term when they finished sixth overall. Winning most of their home games and limiting their losses on the road worked for them in 2024 and could be replicated this season. Real Salt Lake sit eighth in the Western Conference table.

San Diego are in their inaugural MLS season, having been named as an expansion team in 2023. They stunned LA Galaxy 2-0 on the road in their first league match before playing out a goalless draw at home against St. Louis City. The visitors seem well prepared for the top-flight adventure, but it is too early to be sure.

SDFC had lined up five preparatory friendly matches during the offseason, but were able to play three, with two outstanding. They were beaten in the first two friendlies by New York City (3-1) and Portland Timbers (3-0). However, they recovered in the third, recording their first-ever win, in style, against New York Red Bulls (6-0).

Real Salt Lake vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have won only two times in their last 10 matches across all competitions and friendlies.

Real Salt Lake have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Real Salt Lake have scored six goals and conceded nine in their last five matches.

San Diego have won once and lost once in their last two matches on the road.

Real Salt Lake have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while San Diego have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Real Salt Lake – W-L-L-D-D, San Diego – D-W-W-L-L.

Real Salt Lake vs San Diego Prediction

Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni has indicated that his side will not underrate the visitors despite being new to the league.

San Diego are expected to play their game without pressure as they have been thus far. Can they pull off another shock win on the road?

Real Salt Lake are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3-1 San Diego

Real Salt Lake vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first – Yes

Tip 4: San Diego to score - Yes

