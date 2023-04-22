Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

Real Salt Lake host San Jose Earthquakes at the America First Field Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking to pick up just their third win in eight top flight matches.

The Claret and Cobalt have won twice and lost five times so far, including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas in their last game to plummet to 12th position in the Western Conference standings with just six points.

San Jose, meanwhile, are up in fifth with four wins and 14 points, and will be aiming to continue to push upwards following a big win last time around.

The Goonies vanquished Sporting Kansas 3-0 in their last game, thanks to a goal from Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse's double.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 previous clashes between the sides, with San Jose winning 15 times over Salt Lake and losing on 13 occasions.

Real Salt Lake and San Jose played out a 2-2 draw in their last meeting on July 2022.

San Jose Earthquakes were beaten 3-2 on their last visit to Salt Lake, but had won the previous two (4-3 in October 2021 and 2-1 in May 2021).

San Jose have failed to win any of their three away games this season, losing twice in a row before drawing on their most recent trip.

After winning their opening game away to Vancouver Whitecaps, Real Salt Lake lost their next two league games on the road while failing to score in both (2-0 vs Seattle Sounders and 4-0 vs Columbus Crew).

San Jose's Cristian Espinoza has scored in each of their last three MLS games, netting four goals in total, including two penalties.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Real Salt Lake have struggled to find their feet in the new season thus far, which turns the balance in San Jose's favor ahead of this game.

The Goonies are high on confidence after their last win and, given their attacking potential, they should be able to see off their hosts and pick up all three points.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes