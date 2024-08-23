Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important clash at the America First Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been impressive over the past year. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo in the Leagues Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Trending

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won 16 out of the 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's 14 victories.

Real Salt Lake have found the back of the net in each of their last 14 matches at home against San Jose Earthquakes - their longest such streak against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Real Salt Lake have won six of their last seven matches at home in the regular season of MLS and have scored five goals in three of their last five such games in the competition.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Real Salt Lake have come into their own this season and will look to sustain their momentum in what is set to be a crucial part of the league season. The hosts have been imperious in this fixture and will look to be at their best on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes are in dismal form and have a mountain to climb this year. Real Salt Lake are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 4-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Anderson Julio to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback