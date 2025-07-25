Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes in an important encounter on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview
Real Salt Lake are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.
San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Earthquakes suffered a 3-2 defeat against Seattle Sounders last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.
Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- San Jose Earthquakes have a good historical record against Real Salt Lake and have won 17 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's 15 victories.
- Real Salt Lake were on an unbeaten run of five matches on the trot in the regular season of MLS and had won four of these games before they suffered a 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati in their previous game in the competition.
- Real Salt Lake have won each of their last three matches at home in the regular season of MLS.
- San Jose Earthquakes have remained winless in their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 4-2 margin against FC Dallas last month.
Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction
Real Salt Lake have managed to turn their fortunes around this season but suffered a setback against an impressive FC Cincinnati side in their previous game. The hosts have hit their stride in MLS, however, and will look to get back on track this weekend.
San Jose Earthquakes are in the midst of yet another slump and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes
Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes