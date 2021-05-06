Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of exciting matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Real Salt Lake at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake are in third place in the MLS standings at the moment and are the only side with a flawless record. The home side has won both its games this season but will face a stern challenge over the weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in third place in the Eastern Conference table and have won two of their three games so far. The Earthquakes thrashed DC United in their previous match and will be confident ahead of this game.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight historical advantage over Real Salt Lake and have won 13 games out of a total of 35 matches played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed 11 victories against the Earthquakes and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for San Jose Earthquakes. Real Salt Lake have improved the past few months and will want to prove a point on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake form guide in the MLS: W-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: W-W-L

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad

Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera is the only fitness concern for Real Salt Lake at the moment and is unlikely to feature in this game. The home side has been excellent this season and is unlikely to make drastic changes ahead of this fixture.

Injured: Aaron Herrera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Marcos Lopez and Luciano Abecasis are carrying niggles at the moment and might not be risked in this fixture. Jackson Yueill scored a brace against DC United last week and will be rewarded with a start against Real Salt Lake.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marcos Lopez, Luciano Abecasis

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Andrew Brody; Pablo Ruiz, Nick Besler; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill, Eric Remedi; Carlos Fiero, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Real Salt Lake have exceeded expectations this season and will want to maintain their flawless record in the MLS this weekend. The likes of Anderson Julio and Rubio Rubin have been exceptional for the home side and will play pivotal roles in this game.

San Jose Earthquakes have also been impressive but will need to address a few chinks in their armour this week. Real Salt Lake holds a slight upper hand and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

