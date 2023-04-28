Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30th 2023

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders go head-to-head at the America First Field in the MLS on Sunday.

Both sides picked up dramatic extra-time victories in the US Open Cup and will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

Real Salt Lake booked their place in the fourth round of the US Open Cup on Thursday when they secured a 3-1 win over Las Vegas Lights, with all four goals coming in the second half of extra time.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men now return to the MLS, where they picked up two wins in their last three outings, with a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas on April 16 sandwiched between both victories.

Real Salt Lake are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings, having picked up nine points from their opening eight matches.

Elsewhere, Fredy Montero’s side kept his cool under pressure as he scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time of extra time to hand Seattle Sounders a 5-4 win over San Diego Loyal in their cup clash on Thursday.

The Sounders have now won five of their last six matches across all competitions, while scoring 16 goals and 10 since the last week of March. With 19 points from nine matches, Seattle Sounders are currently second in the west, only behind first-placed Saint Louis City on goal difference.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 16 wins from their last 40 meetings.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last six home matches against Seattle, claiming five wins and one draw since losing on penalties when they met in the 2016 US Open Cup.

The Sounders have won all but one of their last six matches, with a 4-1 defeat against Portland Timbers on April 16 being the exception.

Real Salt Lake are on a run of two back-to-back home wins, seeing off Charlotte FC and San Jose Earthquakes respectively.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

After stumbling into the new campaign, Real Salt Lake have hit their stride in recent weeks. Next up for Mastroeni’s men is the stern challenge of a Seattle Sounders side who are one of the division’s most in-form sides this season.

However, we predict Real Salt Lake will make use of her home advantage and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 meetings)

Poll : 0 votes