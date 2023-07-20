Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2023

Real Salt Lake will host Seattle Sounders at the America First Field on Saturday in the opening round of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The home side are enjoying a good run of results in Major League Soccer at the moment and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the cup competition this weekend. They beat the New York Red Bulls 3-1 in their last game, with Diego Luna scoring a brace before Jefferson Savarino wrapped up the points late in the game.

The Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, have struggled for results in their domestic assignments of late and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage on Saturday. They were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Dallas last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors made it to the final in the last edition of the Leagues Cup before losing 3-2 to Mexican side Leon and will hope they can go all the way this time around.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between RSL and the Sounders. Both sides have won 16 games apiece while their other nine matchups have ended in draws including their most recent clash.

The visitors are undefeated in their last two games in this fixture after losing their four games prior.

Only four of Real Salt Lake's 10 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Five of the Sounders' eight league defeats this season have come away from home.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the MLS this season with a goal concession tally of 23.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Real Salt Lake have won three of their last four games and are undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last five home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

The Sounders, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last nine games. They have won just one of their last five away games and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-0 Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Salt Lake

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)