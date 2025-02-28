Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Real Salt Lake welcome Seattle Sounders at the America First Field in Major Soccer League on Saturday. The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in their last league meeting.

Salt Lake suffered a crushing blow in their season opener, as they were sent to the cleaners 4-0 by SJ Earthquakes at the PayPal Park. It was their third away match in a row without a win. Fatigue from their trip to Costa Rica to face CS Herediano might have contributed to Salt Lake’s heavy defeat.

Claret and Cobalt played a goalless draw with CS Herediano in the CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg, with the second leg set for Thursday. The game against Seattle will be Salt Lake’s first at home in four outings.

Seattle, meanwhile, were held at home to a 2-2 draw by Charlotte in their season-opener. It came following a successful trip to face Antigua in the CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg. Seattle Sounders prevailed 3-1, with the return leg scheduled at Lumen Field on Thursday.

The Sounders are unbeaten in six matches and look very much like the team that finished strongly in 2024. They are seventh overall and reached the playoffs’ conference finals. However, Seattle are set to face a team whose home fans are expecting a reaction following the 4-0 humiliation in their previous game.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Salt Lake have won twice and lost once in their last five matches with Seattle.

The hosts have won four times in their last five home matches with the Sounders.

Salt Lake have won twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Seattle have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Salt Lake have won once and lost twice in their last five matches, while Seattle have won thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Salt Lake – L-L-D-D-W; Seattle – W-D-W-W-D

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Salt Lake, who are winless in three matches, need to break the trend in front of home fans. Seattle, meanwhile, have 17 wins in the two sides’ last 44 clashes as opposed to 19 for Salt Lake.

Salt Lake, though, are expected to prevail based on their superior quality and home advantage.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Salt Lake to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Seattle to score - Yes

