Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

Two sides languishing in the bottom six of the Western Conference table clash at the America First Field stadium on Saturday in MLS. With 31 points from 27 games, Salt Lake are down in 11th position in the league table after winning just nine games so far.

Their last one came against San Jose Earthquakes on 26 July, when the Claret and Cobalt came from behind to win 2-1. Since then, they've lost all three.

Pablo Mastroeni's side went down to New York Red Bulls and Charlotte in consecutive away games before Minnesota United beat them at home.

With only seven games remaining in the league phase, Salt Lake are running out of time to climb back inside the top nine places.

Sporting Kansas City have accrued four points fewer than Real Salt Lake and sit in 13th place in the same table.

The last two months have been rough for them, with the Wizards losing six of their eight games during this period and winning just once: a 4-2 victory over Colorado Rapids. It marked just their seventh win of the top-flight campaign.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 clashes between the sides in the past, with Kansas City winning on 19 occasions and losing to Salt Lake 17 times.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Sporting Kansas, winning twice.

After winning back-to-back games to Salt Lake in 2020, Kansas City have won just twice more in the next 10, losing six.

Kansas City have lost six of their last eight games in Major League Soccer, winning just once: 4-2 vs Colorado Rapids.

Salt Lake are currently on a three-game losing run in MLS.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Real Salt Lake have a good record against Kansas City lately, but their recent struggles mean it looks more even keel on paper.

The Wizards have also struggled immensely in the last two months and come into the fixture with a fragile defense. In this battle of struggling teams, the game could be headed for a stalemate.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

