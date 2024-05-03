Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important clash at the America First Field on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The hosts edged Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 17 out of the 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 16 victories.

Sporting Kansas City won their previous game against Real Salt Lake by a 3-2 margin in MLS in October last year and have never recorded consecutive such victories in the competition.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last six matches on the trot in MLS and have won each of their last two games in the competition.

Sporting Kansas City lost their previous game against Minnesota United by a 2-1 margin last week and have not lost consecutive games in MLS since April last year.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Andres Gomez found the back of the net last week and will look to replicate the feat in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City have also stepped up to the plate over the past year but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andres Gomez to score - Yes