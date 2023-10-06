Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an intriguing fixture at the America First Field on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts defeated Los Angeles FC by a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won 17 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 15 victories.

In a run dating back to 2015, Real Salt Lake have lost only one of their last 10 matches at home against Sporting Kansas City in the regular season of the MLS.

After a run of six defeats in seven matches in the MLS, Real Salt Lake have managed to bounce back with consecutive victories in the competition.

Sporting Kansas City have alternated between victory and defeat over the course of their last six matches in the MLS, with their previous game ending in a 4-1 defeat against St. Louis City.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Real Salt Lake are in resurgent form at the moment and seem to have put their mid-season woes behind them. The hosts have an array of impressive players in their ranks and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have been plagued by inconsistency in recent months and have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score - Yes