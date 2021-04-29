Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake invite Sporting KC to the Rio Tinto Stadium, Utah in their upcoming MLS 2021 fixture on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake will be playing their home opener for the campaign while this is the second away game for Sporting, who've one win and a draw in their two opening games of the campaign.

The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United last Sunday. Sporting were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Orlando City.

All dressed up and ready for our debut. pic.twitter.com/SgOKngBXha — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 28, 2021

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 37 times across all competitions. The two sides have been evenly matched in this fixture, with 13 wins for the hosts and 15 for the visiting side.

The spoils have been shared nine times between the these two sides. They met twice in 2020, with both games ending in a 2-0 win for the Wizards.

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS: W

Advertisement

Sporting KC form guide in MLS: D-W

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Team News

Real Salt Lake

The hosts did not report any injuries ahead of their first home of the campaign.

Be there or be ◼️ — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 28, 2021

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting KC

The visitors have a few injury concerns for their trip to Utah. Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi, Tim Melia and Brooks Thompson have all been ruled out with their respective injuries.

Zusi is recovering from a foot injury and is expected back in the fold next month. Amadou Dia has not featured in the opening fixtures of the season and is a doubt here as well.

Advertisement

Injuries: Tom Melia, Brooks Thompson, Graham Zusi, Ilie Sanchez

Doubtful: Amadou Dia

Suspensions: None

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Danny Toia, Erik Holt, Marcelo Silva, Aaron Herrera; Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz; Damir Kreilach, Douglas Martinez, Anderson Julio; Justin Meram

Sporting KC Predicted XI (4-3-3): John Pulskamp; Jaylin Lindsey, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins; Gadi Kinda, Roger Espinoza, Remi Walter; Khiry Shelton, Gianluca Busio, Daniel Salloi

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Prediction

Sporting KC have been one of the most consistent sides in the Western Conference over the last few years. Real Salt Lake have a solid squad at the moment but might struggle against Sporting, who recorded a 2-1 win in their first away game of the season.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Sporting KC.