Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Real Salt Lake will host St. Louis City at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had a largely disappointing season and are now in danger of missing out on post-season football for the first time since 2017 as they sit 24th in the combined table with 19 points.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City in their last match, taking the lead late in the first half via a Johnny Russell header before their opponents leveled things up in the second.

St. Louis City have endured an even more difficult season than their weekend opponents and will be looking to buck up their ideas in the second half of the campaign. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo in their last match and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin in an overall flat performance on the road.

The visitors sit second-from-bottom in the Western Conference with just 15 points from 20 matches and will be keen to secure maximum points this weekend.

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between the two teams. Salt Lake have won two of those games while St. Louis have won once.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

St. Louis are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Both sides have scored 19 goals in Major League Soccer this term. Only Austin (15) have managed fewer in the West.

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City Prediction

Claret and Cobalt are on a run of consecutive unbeaten outings, although they have won just one of their last nine matches. They will head into the weekend clash as favorites but will need to improve on their recent home performances to get the job done.

St. Louis have lost three of their last four matches and have won just one of their last 10. They have lost all but one of their last nine games on the road and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 St. Louis City

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

