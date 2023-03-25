Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Real Salt Lake host St. Louis City SC at America First Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 25).

After a promising start to the season that saw them prevail at Vancouver Whitecaps, Salt Lake appear to have lost steam. They lost 2-0 to Seattle Sounders and 2-1 to Austin to drop to 20th spot with three points.

Claret and Cobalt face an uphill battle against table toppers St. Louis, who have stood unfazed by hostile crowds. The visitors have been as good on the road as they have been at home. So, Salt Lake will need to be at their best to stop Bradley Carnell and Co. and avoid a third straight defeat.

The visitors have been on a flawless run of four games, scoring 11 goals against four conceded to take a stranglehold on the standings with 12 points. St. Louis’ perfect start has raised expectations of their title credentials. The most interesting thing about their imperious campaign is that they're playing their debut season in the MLS.

Founded in 2019, CITY are the youngest franchise in the league. However, these are early days, and the fairytale might not last too long. St. Louis and RSL are meeting for the first time. Coach Carnell will likely stick to what has worked so far: massive attacking and defending.

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Salt Lake have scored eight goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

The hosts have won the MLS Cup once in 2009 – their only title to date.

Salt Lake have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

St. Louis have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five away outings.

Salt Lake have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while St. Louis have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Salt Lake – L-L-W-W-W; St. Louis – W-W-W-W-L.

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis Prediction

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth have been sidelined with leg injuries. Two-goal Justin Clad remains the hosts’ main attacking threat.

Joao Klauss has scored thrice, while Eduard Lowen boasts three assists for the visitors. St. Louis are outright favourites due to their rousing form.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-3 St. Louis

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – St. Louis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: St. Louis to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Salt Lake - Yes

