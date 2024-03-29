Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are coming off a comeback 2-1 win at Vancouver Whitecaps last week. Damir Kellach put the Canadian side ahead in the 33rd minute, but Anderson Julio and Alexandro Katranis scored within six second-half minutes to complete the turnaround.

St. Louis, meanwhile, shared the soils in a 2-2 home draw with D.C. United. Joshua Yaro and Joao Klauss scored for the hosts, while Theodore KuDipietro and Christian Benteke netted for the capital side.

The draw left the Helicats in eighth spot in the Western Conference, having garnered seven points from five games. Salt Lake, meanwhile, are fifth with the same number of points.

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the fourth meeting between the two sides. Their record is evenly split with one win apiece and a draw.

Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw St. Louis claim a 4-0 home win.

Five of St. Louis' last seven games have had goals at both ends.

Three of Salt Lake's last four league games have seen both sides score.

St Louis have made a five-game unbeaten start to the league season, winning four.

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis Prediction

Salt Lake are the favourites on paper but will come up against a side who have made an unbeaten start to the campaogn.

St. Louis, meanwhile, have drawn 80% of the games they have played this season. They have also had a longer season than their hosts, having competed in the early stages of the COCACAF Champions Cup.

Salt Lake have home advantage in their favour, but they might be unable to capitalise on that. Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Salt Lake 2-2 St. Louis

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals