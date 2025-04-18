Real Salt Lake vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2025 

Real Salt Lake host Toronto at the America First Field on Saturday in MLS, looking to pick up just their fourth win of the 2025 season. It's been a terrible run so far for the Claret and Cobalt, who've lost five of their opening eight games of the top-flight season.

Last weekend, the Utah outfit succumbed to their fifth defeat when Nashville beat them 2-1, as Dominik Marczuk's early opener was overturned.

With a meager nine points in the bag, Salt Lake are down in 10th position on the Western Conference table.

But luckily for them, Toronto have fared much worse. The Canadian side are yet to win a game, having drawn and lost four times each to collect just four points so far. Only Montreal have accumulated fewer points at this stage (2).

After drawing 2-2 with DC United in their opening game, the Reds lost four in a row and have since drawn three consecutive times, including a 0-0 stalemate with Minnesota United.

Head coach Robin Fraser has somehow managed to survive in the job, but he's treading a dangerous line here with the sword of Damocles hanging right over his head.

Real Salt Lake vs Toronto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 clashes between the sides in the past, with Real Salt Lake winning 11 times over Toronto and losing only six times.

Toronto's last win over Salt Lake came in March 2018, a 3-1 home win in MLS action.

Salt Lake beat Toronto in their last game. They haven't won this fixture consecutively since winning four in a row between April 2012 and March 2015.

The Reds are winless in the MLS so far; Montreal and LA Galaxy are the only sides who are still winless.

Salt Lake have won five times in the MLS. Ironically, Toronto are the only side with more defeats at this stage of the competition (6).

Real Salt Lake vs Toronto Prediction

Real Salt Lake are not a formidable side but Toronto have simply failed to take off this season.

Without a single win in the bag, the Reds have struggled big time. This is a great opportunity for Claret and Cobalt to add some momentum to their own campaign.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Toronto

Real Salt Lake vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

