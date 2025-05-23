Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

The action continues in MLS as Real Salt Lake and Vancouver Whitecaps go head-to-head at America First Field on Saturday. The two sides head into the weekend in contrasting form, with the Whitecaps unbeaten in 13 matches since March.

Salt Lake continue to struggle in the league, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park last Sunday. Pablo Mastroeni’s men are winless in four games, losing twice since a 3-1 win over San Diego FC on April 27.

Salt Lake have 14 points from 14 matches to sit 12th in the Western Conference but could move to 10th with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Vancouver were involved in a third consecutive share of the spoils, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Valour FC in the first leg of the Canadian Championship quarter-final last time out.

Jesper Sorensen’s side have gone 13 games without defeat across competitions, winning six, since a 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire in March.

Vancouver have 28 points from 13 matches to lead the way atop the West, three points above second-placed Minnesota United, albeit with a game in hand.

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Salt Lake have 15 wins from their last 34 meetings with Vancouver, losing 14.

Salt Lake have seven wins from their last nine home games against Sorensen’s men, losing one, ince April 2016.

Vancouver are on a run of 10 away games without defeat, winning four, since a 2-1 loss to Saprissa in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in April.

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

While Salt Lake have struggled for consistency this season, Saturday’s game pits them against a Vancouver side who are unbeaten in 13 games. Mastroeni’s men boast a dominant home record in the fixture, but expect the Whitecaps to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Salt Lake 2-2 Vancouver

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last eight encounters.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

