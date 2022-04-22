Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Xavi's men clinch a nervy win | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona climbed up to second in the La Liga table with a narrow 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on Thursday, April 21.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early header was enough for Xavi's men to secure three points, although it wasn't a vintage performance from the Blaugrana by any means.

Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad side, who are sixth in La Liga, only had themselves to blame for the poor result. They were arguably the better side and had more of the ball (56 percent possession) as well as more shots on target (five).

Aubameyang's goal, which came in the 11th minute, was the only time Barcelona hit the target the entire night.

Both sides were rather wasteful in what was an error-strewn game that failed to develop any real rhythm. Nonetheless, Xavi's men now have 63 points from 32 league games. They will now fancy their chances of finishing ahead of third-placed Sevilla, who are level on points but have played 33 times.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have 55 points from 32 games and are six points behind Atletico Madrid in fourth. Thursday's defeat probably ended their faint hopes of challenging for a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

On that note, here are five talking points from a tense night at the Reale Arena.

#5 Sergio Busquets entered the record books with his 675th appearance for Barcelona

Sergio Busquets cemented his place as one of Barcelona's greatest players

Club captain Sergio Busquets started the game in midfield for the Blaugrana and made his 675th appearance for the club. It took him past Andres Iniesta and into the top-three for most appearances in Barcelona's history.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Congratulations, Sergio! The Barça captain moves past @andresiniesta8 and into the 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝟑 on Barça's all-time appearances list! Congratulations, Sergio! The Barça captain moves past @andresiniesta8 and into the 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝟑 on Barça's all-time appearances list! https://t.co/2pVI1bq8Di

Only Lionel Messi (778) and current head coach Xavi (767) have played more games for the Spanish giants. Busquets, who has spent his entire professional career so far at Barcelona, has registered 17 goals and 42 assists for the club.

The 33-year-old has won an astonishing 32 trophies with the Blaugrana, including three UEFA Champions League titles and eight La Liga triumphs.

#4 The first-half was a tale of two strikers as Aubameyang and Isak deliver contrasting performances

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opener

While there wasn't much goalmouth action to speak of, the first-half at Reale Arena was an intriguing tactical battle.

Barcelona had ten shots yet managed to put just one on target. Fortunately for the Blaugrana, their solitary attempt on goal found the back of the net as Aubameyang headed in the 11th goal of his young Barcelona career.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad had only three shots in the opening 45 minutes, despite having more of the ball (55 percent). Yet they managed to put two of those attempts on target.

B/R Football @brfootball



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fits right in at Barcelona 9 goals in 8 La Liga startsPierre-Emerick Aubameyang fits right in at Barcelona 9 goals in 8 La Liga startsPierre-Emerick Aubameyang fits right in at Barcelona 💥 https://t.co/ksaeTbM39X

Barcelona opted to play on the break in the first-half, allowing the home team to have the ball while the visitors looked to break at pace. Resultantly, Aubameyang didn't see much of the ball after his early goal. But when it did come his way, the Gabon international looked threatening and flashed a couple of decent attempts just wide.

Contrastingly, Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak was heavily involved in play, getting on the ball frequently. Despite his good work, the Swede was wasteful. He failed to make the most of a gilt-edged opportunity when he skewed a shot horribly wide with Ter Stegen's goal at his mercy.

#3 Barcelona were lucky to survive after a poor second-half display

Marc-Andre ter Stegen made some crucial saves in the second-half

The Blaugrana failed to get going in the second-half and were fortunate to survive Real Sociedad's onslaught. Xavi's men had just one shot after the interval, although Gavi should have scored after the ball fell to him in the home team's box.

In comparison, Real Sociedad continued to dominate proceedings as the game progressed, registering five shots in the second-half, of which three were on target.

The second 45 minutes were disrupted by injuries and game management from the visitors, which resulted in an enormous chunk of added time (ten minutes).

#2 Xavi's injury headache went from bad to worse

Ronald Araujo was forced off early in the second-half

Coming into the game, the Blaugrana were already reeling from the loss of talismanic midfielder Pedri. The reigning Golden Boy award winner was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a rupture in his hamstring.

Barcelona's misery was compounded in an unfortunate second-half against Real Sociedad. It began when Ronald Araujo, who is arguably their best defender, was forced off barely ten minutes after the interval. Dani Alves limped off soon after and was replaced by Sergino Dest in the 66th minute.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona INJURY UPDATE | @RonaldAraujo939 has a left ankle sprain. He will undergo further testing tomorrow to find out the exact extent of the injury. INJURY UPDATE | @RonaldAraujo939 has a left ankle sprain. He will undergo further testing tomorrow to find out the exact extent of the injury. https://t.co/KQYpASLUcn

Although Gerard Pique lasted 82 minutes, he appeared to be in discomfort on multiple occasions and seemed to be playing through the pain barrier.

While they are in pole position to secure second place, Barcelona cannot afford to lose any more players, especially in defense.

#1 Real Sociedad only had themselves to blame for the loss

Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil will be disappointed with his team's errors

Individual mistakes cost Real Sociedad a game they dominated and ought to have won.

Barcelona's goal came after a lazy defensive sequence allowed Gavi to steal the ball back inside the home team's box. The youngster swung in a cross that Ferran Torres was allowed to control and put across goal, where Aubameyang scored despite being surrounded by multiple defenders.

Tiki Taka 433 © @TikiTakaNews433 Alexander Isak has scored only 1 goal in his last 12 games and that was from the penalty spot Alexander Isak has scored only 1 goal in his last 12 games and that was from the penalty spot https://t.co/2YgxKGLA6A

At the other end, Real Sociedad fashioned the best chances of the game yet failed to score. Isak and Alexander Sorloth were the primary culprits, as the duo combined to miss three one-on-one chances.

Isak's poor finishing has been a huge problem for the team, as the talented Swede has scored just five goals in over 25 league appearances this season.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit