Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as Endrick strike give Madrid advantage in first leg of Copa del Rey semifinal

An Endrick strike gave Real Madrid a 1-0 advantage over Real Sociedad heading to their return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu. The reigning Spanish champions have one leg in the final after Jude Bellingham set Up Endrick in the 19th minute for the only goal in the game.

Real Madrid player ratings

Andriy Lunin - 6.5/10

The Ukrainian goalkeeper had a mixed game between the sticks for Real Madrid. He made six saves to help his side keep a clean sheet and secure victory over their Basque opponents.

Raul Asencio- 6.5/10

The versatile Raul Asencio filled in at right-back before he was taken off at half-time. He completed 17 of 20 passes from 26 touches.

Aurelien Tchouameni- 7/10

The Frenchman had a solid game in the heart of the Real Madrid defense. He won three of seven duels, made five recoveries, and made nine clearances in the match.

Antonio Rudiger- 7/10

The German defender played well for Los Blancos. He committed three fouls and made two recoveries.

Francisco Garcia- 7.5/10

The Spaniard filled in nicely for Ferland Mendy at left-back in the Copa del Rey semifinal. He won two of four tackles and won half of his 14 duels.

Eduardo Camavinga- 7.5/10

The French midfielder had a solid game for Los Blancos against Real Sociedad. He won the most duels (8) and won two of four tackles before he was taken off in the 89th minute.

Daniel Ceballos- 7.5/10

The Spanish midfielder had a solid game for Los Blancos against Real Sociedad. He won the most freekicks in the game (3), made nine recoveries, and won eight of 11 duels.

Arda Guler- 7/10

The Turkish international had a decent game for Carlo Ancelotti's side before he was taken off in the 84th minute. He completed 21 of 26 passes and won five of eight duels before he was taken off.

Jude Bellingham- 8/10

Jude Bellingham had a fine game for Real Madrid on his return to the lineup and set up Endrick for the side's opener. He created the most chances in the match (6) and tested the Sociedad goalkeeper twice.

Vinicius Jr- 7/10

Vini Jr had a decent game for Los Blancos before he was taken off in the 84th minute. He tested the opposition keeper twice and won one freekick in his time on the pitch.

Endrick- 8/10

The Brazilian had a fine game for Real Madrid and scored the match's opening goal. He completed eight of nine passes from 18 touches in 72 minutes.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Lucas Vazquez- 7/10

The Spaniard came off the bench for Madrid and had a strong game for the European champions. He completed 23 of 29 passes, made two tackles, and won four of six duels after coming on at half-time.

David Alaba - 6/10

The Austrian star came on for the last 18 minutes of the game but failed to impress. He completed three of four passes from the seven touches he managed.

Brahim Diaz - NA

The Morrocan came on late and lacked time to affect the game.

Rodrygo-NA

The Brazilian star came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

Ferland Mendy-NA

The Frenchman came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

