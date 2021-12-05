×
Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as Luka Jovic takes Merengues 8 clear at the top | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal.
Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
Modified Dec 05, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Listicle

Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in La Liga to go eight points clear at the top of the standings.

After a scrappy first half, Vinicus Jr opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 47th minute. The Brazilian combined well with Luka Jovic before burying the ball in the back of the net. Real Madrid quickly doubled their advantage through Jovic, who headed from close range, following up on Casemiro's attempt.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be very satisfied with Real Madrid's performance. Despite the rough schedule, they have been churning out positive results. The La Liga leaders have now secured all three points against Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

🏁 FP: @RealSociedad 0-2 @realmadrid@vinijr 47', Jović 57'#Emirates | #RealSociedadRealMadrid https://t.co/nqSA3JzVXy

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Karim Benzema goes off injured

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid
Karim Benzema was substituted for Luka Jovic in the 17th minute of the game. The Frenchman felt some discomfort in his hamstring, and asked to be replaced.

Ancelotti, in his post-match presser, said Benzema felt some discomfort, so the team decided against aggravating his injury.

💬 ¡@MrAncelotti y su análisis de la victoria frente a la @RealSociedad!#RealSociedadRealMadrid https://t.co/1PC2hfqtMZ

He also mentioned that the 33-year-old might miss the upcoming game against Inter Milan. But he hopes to have Benzema back against Atletico Madrid.

#4 Real Madrid extend their lead to eight points at the top

Real Madrid players rejoice after scoring a goal.
With the win, Real Madrid have extended their lead to eight points at the top of the table. After gameweek 16, Los Blancos lead the pack with 39 points, eight clear of Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

Real Madrid lead Real Betis and Atletico Madrid by nine and ten points, respectively, with the latter having a game in hand.

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅👉 ¡Octava victoria consecutiva! 👈 https://t.co/UvXOINMXQf

It will be interesting to see how the title race shapes up as Real Madrid and the league holders will go head to head against each other in the coming week.

Edited by Bhargav
