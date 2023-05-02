Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid: Player ratings for Los Blancos from a disappointing loss | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid slumped to a disappointing 2-0 loss at the hands of Real Sociedad in La Liga on Tuesday, May 2, leaving Barcelona on the brink of winning the competition.

Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea scored for La Real, who condemned Los Blancos to their seventh top-flight defeat of the season.

Without Karim Benzema, who was rested ahead of the Copa Del Rey final on Saturday, the visitors had their task cut out and struggled to create clear-cut chances.

433 @433 A night to forget for Real Madrid 🫣 A night to forget for Real Madrid 🫣 https://t.co/lMtfAUBlAv

Kubo, a former Real Madrid player, broke the deadlock early in the second half. Alexander Sorloth forced Eder Militao into making a horrendous backpass, which Kubo intercepted, and smashed the ball into the back of the net.

In the 61st minute, Daniel Carvajal was sent off for Los Blancos after picking up his second booking. Sociedad made the most of their numerical advantage by netting a second in the 85th minute through Barrenetxea.

Barcelona, who beat Osasuna earlier today, are now 14 points clear at the top of the table and could seal the title with a win over derby rivals Espanyol on Sunday. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will face Los Rojillos on Saturday in the Copa del Rey final.

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

The Real Madrid custodian made two saves but had no chance with either of Sociedad's goals.

Daniel Carvajal - 4/10

Carvajal struggled to cope with Sociedad's marauding forwards and was sent off after picking up his second booking of the evening. His departure meant Real Madrid had to play with a numerical disadvantage for the last 30 minutes.

Eder Militao - 3/10

Militao had a subpar performance for the third game in a row as he presented the ball to Kubo for Real Sociedad's opener.

Antonio Rudiger - 4/10

Alexander Sorloth bullied him throughout the match as the centre-back was ineffective in defense for Madrid.

Nacho - 6.5/10

Nacho looked better than his defensive counterparts, making three interceptions and five tackles, but went into the book late on for a poorly timed challenge.

Dani Ceballos - 6/10

Ceballos' passing range was great, but that was about it as he barely had any other contributions.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Tchouameni was one of the few bright spots for Real Madrid on a forgettable night. He forced Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro into a fine save in the first half and was solid defensively too, making three interceptions and two tackles.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

Kroos looked exhausted and uncharacteristically out of ideas on the ball.

Marco Asensio - 6/10

The Spaniard couldn't provide the spark in attack but made a crucial block just before going off.

Mariano Diaz - 4/10

Mariano Diaz got a rare start in Karim Benzema's absence and wasted the chance to make an impression, failing to muster a single effort on target and completing only eight passes.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

Rodrygo asked questions of Sociedad's defense with his movement and won a staggering 14 ground duels, but lacked the end-product on the night.

Substitutes

Alvaro Rodriguez (59' for Diaz) - 5/10

Rodriguez replaced the atrocious Diaz but could barely offer anything himself.

Lucas Vazquez (63' for Kroos) - 5/10

Vazquez was brought on to freshen up the midfield but hardly ever saw the ball.

Sergio Arribas (82' for Asensio) - N/A

Arribas touched the ball just thrice in eight minutes.

Poll : 0 votes