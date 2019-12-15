×
Real Sociedad 2-2 Barcelona: 3 reasons why the game ended in a draw | La Liga 2019-20

Nnanna
ANALYST
Feature
15 Dec 2019, 00:54 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Real Sociedad hosted an in-form Barcelona this afternoon in the La Liga toin a clash which Imanol Alguacil and his lads were intent on winning in a bid to reach 4th place in the table. Barcelona, however, were not going to go down to their first loss in five La Liga games easily. They were at the top of the domestic table, and did not intend to relinquish their tight lead over Real Madrid. At the end of it all, both teams had to share the spoils in a game that ended 2-2.

An energetic beginning for Sociedad effectively put Barcelona on the back foot for the first ten minutes. Before the visitors could settle into their rhythm, some shirt-dragging by Sergio Busquests during a corner-kick resulted in the referee pointing to the spot without question. 12 minutes into the game, Mikel Oyarzabal put La Real ahead with a well-taken spot-kick that sent Marc-Andre Ter Stegen the wrong way.

Both sides tested the respective goalkeepers with chances until Antoine Griezmann managed to execute a deft chip over La Real goalkeeper Remiro, after he was neatly played in by Luis Suarez. Unluckily for the hosts, Barca's swift goal came just minutes before half-time, and they had to relinquish their lead before entering the break.

Griezmann's goal was perhaps a force of motivation for the visitors, and only four minutes into the first half, Barca scored their second goal of the game to take the lead. In classic Blaugrana style, Busquets picked out Lionel Messi with a perfect pass just as the diminutive magician broke the offside trap with ease. Running at the goal, he squared the ball to Suarez, who scored a simple tap-in.

Ernesto Valverde's men continued to surge forward and create chances in search for another goal, but it was not to be. It was Real Sociedad, however, who did find a much-needed goal to pick up a point from the game. Nacho Monreal's powered cross into the box forced Ter Stegen to parry it away, but the ball only landed fortuitously for Alexander Isak who found the net without any difficulty

Promising chances were foiled or missed as the game progressed - including Merino's close header and Barca's appeal for a penalty - and eventually, it became clear that both sides would have to accept a draw as the best outcome of the game.

Let's take a look at three reasons why both teams ended up sharing the spoils.

#3 Barca found it difficult to control the proceedings

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

For a possession-oriented team like the Blaugrana, it seemed oddly interesting to watch Real Sociedad take charge of the entire game. While Barca seemed flustered and unable to find their rhythm for long minutes, La Real looked energetic, confident, and self-assured throughout the game, and it showed.

Sociedad powered through the middle of the park, effectively holding onto 54% of the possession throughout the course of the game. They also created a high number of chances, compared to a Barca side that showed sparks of brilliance every once in a while.

The visitors will certainly have their defence to thank, as the results could have been very different on another day.


Valverde wears a grim look.
Valverde wears a grim look.
