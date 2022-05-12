Real Sociedad B vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2021-22

Almeria continue their charge for the La Liga 2 title as they visit the Reale Arena to face Real Sociedad B on Friday.

The game has all the makings of a thrilling contest as both sides head into the game on a three-match winning streak.

Real Sociedad B picked up a third win on the trot last Saturday as they saw off CF Fuenlabrada 2-1 away from home.

Prior to that, they ended their six-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over SD Amorebieta on April 23 before edging out Real Valladolid 2-1 nine days later.

With 40 points from 39 games, Real Sociedad B are currently 19th in the La Liga 2 table, two points off 18th-placed Malaga just outside the relegation zone.

Similarly, Almeria made it three straight wins last time out as they edged out Amorebieta 3-0 on home turf.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last six outings, claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

With three games to go, Almeria are currently top of the league standings with a two-point cushion over second-placed Eibar.

Real Sociedad B vs Almeria Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming back in October’s reverse fixture when Almeria picked up a 3-1 victory.

Real Sociedad B Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Almeria Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Real Sociedad B vs Almeria Team News

Real Sociedad B

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Jon Ander Olasagasti, who is currently suspended.

Injured: None

Suspended: Jon Ander Olasagasti

Almeria

Chumi is currently recuperating from a ligament injury and will sit out Friday's game.

Injured: Chumi

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad B vs Almeria Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (5-3-2): Andoni Zubiaurre; Alex Sola, Jérémy Blasco, González de, Aritz Arambarri, Ander Martín; Aritz Aldasoro, Beñat Turrientes, Julen Lobete; Robert Navarro, Xeber Alkain

Almeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Martínez; Alejandro Pozo, Rodrigo Ely, Srdjan Babic, Sergio Akieme; Samú Costa, Lucas Robertone, Cesar De La Hoz; Largie Ramazani, Sadiq Umar, Portillo Soler

Real Sociedad B vs Almeria Prediction

While both sides head into the game in similar form, Almeria have been significantly superior for most of the season and are firm favorites to claim the win on Friday. We predict a one-sided affair with the visitors coming out victorious.

Prediction: Real Sociedad B 0-2 Almería

Edited by Peter P