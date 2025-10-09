Real Sociedad B vs FC Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025 

Real Sociedad B and FC Andorra will battle for three points in a Spanish Segunda Division matchday nine clash on Saturday (October 11th). The game will be played at Reale Arena.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 5-2 thrashing they received away to Granada last weekend. They were 5-1 down at the break, with Souleymane Faye scoring a brace while Ruben Alcaraz, Alex Sola and Oscar Oppong scored a goal each to make it 5-0. Gorka Carrera and Mikel Rodriguez scored either side of half time to make the scoreline more respectable.

Andorra, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Leganes. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Duk and Naim Garcia scoring for the visitors while Gael Alonso pulled one back.

The loss left Els Tricolors in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 14 points from eight games. Sociedad sit at the foot of the standings with six points to their name.

Real Sociedad B vs FC Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Sociedad claimed a 2-1 home win in the Primera RFEF.

All three head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sociedad are winless in their last seven league games, losing four games in this run.

Seven of Andorra's eight league games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sociedad's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this run producing three goals or more.

Four of Andorra's last five games have been level at the break.

Real Sociedad B vs FC Andorra Prediction

Both these sides gained promotion from the Spansh third-tier last season but Real Sociedad B look set for an immediate return. The Basque outfit began their campaign with a win over Zaragoza but are winless in seven games since then.

Andorra, for their part, won four of their first seven games and are in the early conversation to gain promotion to LaLiga for the first time in their history. Their games tend to come alive late on, with five of their last seven games witnessing more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Sociedad B 1-2 FC Andorra

Real Sociedad B vs FC Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Andorra to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

