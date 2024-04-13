Real Sociedad vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Almeria lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio Anoeta on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Osasuna last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real edged Deportivo Alaves to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a slight edge over Almeria and have won five out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's four victories.

After a run of only two victories in their first six matches against Almeria in La Liga, Real Sociedad have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

Real Sociedad have won three of their last four matches at home against Almeria in La Liga and have found the back of the net in each of these matches.

Almeria have lost each of their last six matches away from home against Basque teams in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in their last four such games.

Real Sociedad have won their last three matches in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in their last two such games.

Real Sociedad vs Almeria Prediction

Real Sociedad have been impressive so far this season and will need to be at their best to move up the league table. Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Almeria have been in dismal form this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Almeria

Real Sociedad vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes