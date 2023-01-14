Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Real Sociedad will entertain local rivals Athletic Bilbao at the Reale Arena in the Basque derby in La Liga on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league outings, winning the last three. Sociedad overcame Almeria 2-0 in their previous outing, thanks to second-half goals from David Silva and Alexander Sorloth. With the win, they extended their lead over fourth-placed Villarreal to four points in the standings.

Bilbao, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games, drawing the last two. They were held to a goalless draw at home by Osasuna on Monday.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Basque rivals have crossed paths 171 times across competitions, with 150 meetings coming in the Spanish top flight. The visitors lead 69-57.

Sociedad are unbeaten in nine of their last ten home games against Bilbao across competitions.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six games against Bilbao across competitions.

Sociedad have been the better side in recent games against Athletic, suffering just two defeats and picking up six wins in their last 11 meetings.

Their last two meetings at Sociedad have ended 1-1.

Both teams have done well defensively in recent games. Sociedad have kept a clean sheet in their last four games, while Bilbao have done so in five of their last six.

While Bilbao trail the hosts by six points and four places in the standings, they have Sociedad 24-23 and also boast a better defensive record, conceding 14 goals against Sociedad's 17.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Sociedad are unbeaten in their last five games at home against Bilbao but have not kept a clean sheet in their last six home meetings against them. The hosts have scored in all but one of their home games in La Liga this term, and the trend should continue.

Bilbao, meanwhile, are winless on their travels since September and might struggle at Sociedad in what could be a closely contested affair.

The hosts have won their last three games and will look to extend their winning run, but their last two games at home have been drawn. Considering the form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first- Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Mikel Merino to provide an assist - Yes

