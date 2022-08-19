Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2022

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Real Sociedad at the Estadio Anoeta on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have made a positive start to their league campaign. The home side edged Cadiz to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and were underwhelming in their first game of the season. The Catalan giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Real Sociedad and have won 37 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's eight victories.

Real Sociedad are winless in their last 12 matches against Barcelona in La Liga - their second-longest winless streak against the Blaugrana in the top flight.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last six visits at the Anoeta and have won their last two matches against Real Sociedad away from home.

Real Sociedad have conceded six or more goals at home on only two occasions since 1955, with both defeats coming against Barcelona - the most recent being a 6-1 thrashing last year.

After a winless run of four games in La Liga, Real Sociedad have managed to win three of their last four matches in the competition.

Barcelona have failed to find the back of the net or win in their last four La Liga matches and have never faced such a drought in four consecutive league matches in their history.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have not made the best of starts to their league campaign and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. With Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski in their ranks, the Blaugrana have plenty of firepower going into this game.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against the Catalans in recent years. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Barcelona

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

