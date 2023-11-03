Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Anoeta on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Catalan giants slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Basque outfit edged Bunol to a narrow 1-0 victory in the Copa del Rey this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 33 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's seven victories.

After a losing streak of six consecutive matches against Barcelona in La Liga, Real Sociedad won their previous league encounter against the Blaugrana and could secure consecutive such victories for only the second time since the turn of the century.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last seven matches away from home against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 12 matches away from home against teams from the Basque region and have won each of their last four such matches in the competition.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have grown in stature under Xavi but will need to work hard to give Real Madrid a run for their money in the title race and defend their La Liga crown. The likes of Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Real Sociedad are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and have troubled the Blaugrana in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Barcelona

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ferran Torres to score - Yes