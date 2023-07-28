Real Sociedad vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July 2023

The pre-season returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an intriguing friendly clash at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen finished in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The German side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Paderborn last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the La Liga table and have managed to step up to the plate in recent months. La Real slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent record against Real Sociedad on the European stage and have won all three matches that have been played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have never defeated Bayer Leverkusen in an official game.

Real Sociedad have won their last five matches against Osasuna in all competitions and have managed to keep clean sheets in all these games.

Real Sociedad conceded only 35 goals in their 38 matches in La Liga last season - only Barcelona and Atletico Madrid achieved better defensive records over the course of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen endured a difficult end to their 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign and were winless in their last seven league games of the season.

Real Sociedad are yet to win a match on their pre-season tour and have conceded six goals in their two such games so far.

Real Sociedad vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Real Sociedad have punched above their weight over the past year and have been visibly fatigued by their impressive exploits in recent weeks. La Real are yet to hit their stride on their pre-season tour and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen have struggled over the past month and have several issues to resolve ahead of this match. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Real Sociedad vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes