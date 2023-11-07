Real Sociedad vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Benfica lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Anoeta on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad vs Benfica Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. La Real slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Benfica, on the other hand, are in second place in Liga Portugal and have been in impressive form this season. The away side eased past Chaves by a comfortable 2-0 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Sociedad vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good record against Benfica on the European stage and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams, winning the reverse fixture last month by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Real Sociedad have won their reverse fixture against Benfica by a 1-0 margin - Vikingur Reykjavik are the only team that they have defeated on two occasions in the same edition of a European competition.

Benfica are unbeaten in each of their last three matches away from home against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such game ending in a 0-0 draw against Barcelona in 2021.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season and have won each of their last two such games.

Benfica have lost only one of their last nine matches away from home in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Sociedad vs Benfica Prediction

Real Sociedad have stepped up to the plate on the European stage this season and have been impressive in the UEFA Champions League. La Real have a few issues to solve, however, and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Benfica can pack a punch on their day and have a surprisingly impressive European record against their Spanish counterparts. Real Sociedad have a good squad at their disposal, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Benfica

Real Sociedad vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes