Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th May 2022 

In La Liga action this week, Real Sociedad will host Cadiz at the Reale Arena on Thursday evening in the 36th game week of the Spanish top flight.

Sociedad are struggling for form at the moment and have seen their CUEFA Champions League ambitions extinguished as a result. They were beaten 2-1 by relegation-threatened Levante in their last game, falling to a late penalty after failing to convert their own chances to score.

The Basque Country club are sixth in the La Liga standings with 56 points from 35 games. They will look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend as they target UEFA Europa League football next season.

Cadiz returned to winning ways last time out, beating Elche 3-0 on Saturday evening. The first 45 minutes offered a drab showing from both teams before the Pirates scored three goals in the final ten minutes of the game.

They capitalised on their numerical advantage after their opponents were reduced to ten men just after the hour mark.

Cadiz are16th in the league table with 35 points from 35 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap when they travel to San Sebastian this week.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• Thursday's game will mark the tenth meeting between Sociedad and Cadiz. The hosts are undefeated in their nine previous matchups, winning six and drawing the other three.

• Sociedad have won their last five games against Cadiz, last failing to win against them in a league clash in 2008, where they played a 2-2 draw. They won 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

• The Pirates are undefeated in their last three league games on the road.

• La Liga games at the Reale Arena this season have been low-scoring, with Sociedad scoring the fewest home goals this season (12) and conceding the fewest (7).

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Prediction

Sociedad are on a four-game winless streak at the moment, their worst run of form in the league since December last year, where they went winless in six. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight home games and will relish their chances in this one.

Cadiz are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last four. They have, however, won just one of their last seven away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-0 Cadiz

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO ( Imanol Alguacil's men have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight home league games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Just two of the last eight games played by Sociedad have produced over 2.5 goals scored).

Edited by Bhargav