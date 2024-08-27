Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Real Sociedad will invite Deportivo Alaves to Anoeta Stadium in La Liga on Wednesday. The hosts have a win and a loss in two games while the visitors have endured a winless start to their league campaign.

The hosts got their campaign underway with a 2-1 home loss to Rayo Vallecano, with Martín Zubimendi scoring the consolation goal in stoppage time. They bounced back with a win last week as Takefusa Kubo's 80th-minute strike helped them register a 1-0 away win over Espanyol.

The visitors suffered a 2-1 away loss to Celta Vigo in their campaign opener and in their first home game of the season, played out a goalless draw against Real Betis last week.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 49 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with twice the number of wins (26) as the visitors (13) and 10 games having ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors. They registered an away win last season while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The hosts have kept six clean sheets in their last nine league meetings against the visitors and have failed to score just twice in these games.

Real Sociedad have suffered just one loss in their last 11 home meetings against the visitors. They have registered eight wins in that period while keeping five clean sheets.

Deportivo Alaves have won just one of their last eight away games in La Liga, failing to score in five games.

Alaves have scored just two goals in their last six meetings against the hosts while conceding eight goals.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Txuri-Urdin registered a 1-0 win last week and will look to continue their momentum in this match. They have a strong record against the visitors and are unbeaten in their last six league games in this fixture.

Aritz Elustondo and Jon Pacheco picked up injuries last week and are doubts for this meeting against their Basque rivals. Igor Zubeldia has back pain and faces a late fitness test.

El Glorioso are winless in two league games thus far, scoring just once. They have just one win in their last eight away games in La Liga, scoring just three goals, which is a cause for concern.

Considering Sociedad's dominance in recent meetings against the visitors, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score or assist any time - Yes

