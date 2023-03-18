Real Sociedad vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th March 2023

Real Sociedad host Elche at the Anoeta in La Liga on Saturday, looking to end their six-game winless run in all competitions.

After beating Espanyol 3-2 in the league last month, La Real have gone off the boil, failing to win their next four top-flight matches and both their UEFA Europa League games.

AS Roma beat them 2-0 in the Italian capital in the Europa League first leg before the sides played out a 0-0 draw in the return, eliminating the side from the competition in the round of 16.

Their patchy form in the top flight has seen them drop to fourth position in the table with 45 points from 25 games, but they have an opportunity to put an end to their misery against the bottom dwellers.

With just two wins all season, Elche are 20th in the league standings with just 13 points in the bag, 12 adrift of safety as relegation to the Segunda Division becomes increasingly likely with each passing week.

Los Franjiverdes have avoided a loss in their last two games after three defeats in a row, and must continue to pick up points if they are to save themselves.

Real Sociedad vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have won their last five matches against Elche in La Liga, keeping a clean sheet in four of them. All have come under coach Imanol Alguacil but La Real have never won six in a row against them in the top-flight.

Real Sociedad have played more home games in La Liga without losing against Elche than they have versus any other opponent.

Elche have lost their last five visits to sides from the Basque Country in La Liga, failing to score in four of them, this after winning their previous four such away matches.

Elche have avoided a defeat in their last two games in La Liga and they last went unbeaten in three in a row in the top-flight in May 2022.

Real Sociedad vs Elche Prediction

Real Sociedad have gone through the motions lately and failed to win their last six games in all competitions, but have enough in the tank to beat the weakest side in the division.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-0 Elche

Real Sociedad vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes