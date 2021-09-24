Real Sociedad vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Sociedad are back in action with another La Liga match this weekend as they lock horns with Elche at the Reale Arena on Sunday. Real Sociedad have impressive players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Elche are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Villarreal last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have recovered after a poor start to their La Liga campaign and are in third place in the league table. La Real edged Granada to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Elche Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have an impressive record against Elche and have won six out of 12 matches played between the two teams. Elche have managed only three victories against Real Sociedad and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Real Sociedad. Elche struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Elche form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-L

Real Sociedad vs Elche Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, and Jon Guridi are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Asier Illarramendi, David Silva, and Alexander Isak are also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, Jon Guridi, Asier Illarramendi, David Silva, Alexander Isak, Jon Pacheco, Ander Barrenetxea

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche need to be at their best against Real Sociedad

Elche

Lucas Boye is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Jony Alamo and Pedro Bigas are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Jony Alamo, Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: Lucas Boye

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Elche Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Robert Navarro; Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu, Alexander Sorloth

Elche Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kiko Casilla; Enzo Roco, Diego Gonzalez, Gonzalo Verdu; Johan Mojica, Helibelton Palacios, Raul Guti, Omenuke Mfulu, Fidel; Lucas Perez, Dario Benedetto

Real Sociedad vs Elche Prediction

Real Sociedad have excelled in the league this year and are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result in this match. The Basque giants are on a six-match unbeaten streak and have excellent players in their ranks.

Also Read

Elche have not been at their best this season and will need to step up in this fixture. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Elche

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi