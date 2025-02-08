Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with Real Sociedad in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side stunned Real Madrid with a brilliant 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Real eased past Osasuna by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Espanyol and have won 21 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 11 victories.

Real Sociedad have won each of their last four matches against Espanyol in La Liga and have secured a longer such run against the Catalans on only one previous occasion in the competition.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against Espanyol in La Liga and have won each of their last four such games.

Espanyol have lost seven of their last eight matches away from home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga - they were unbeaten in three consecutive such games preceding this run.

Real Sociedad have lost each of their last three matches in La Liga.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Prediction

Real Sociedad have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. La Real can be lethal on their day and have a good squad at their disposal.

Espanyol pulled off an exceptional result last week and will take plenty of heart from their resilient performance against Real Madrid. The Catalans have a spring in their step at the moment and could pull off another upset this weekend.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 Espanyol

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

